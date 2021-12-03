Second Test start delayed due to soggy ground

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) The start of the second Test between India and New Zealand was delayed because of the slightly soggy ground at the Wankhede stadium caused by heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday.



The umpires will have an inspection at 9.30 am and take a call regarding the start of the match. There are still wet patches on the bowlers' run-up, which the ground staff is trying to tackle.



With no rains here on Thursday, there are chances that the day will see some action. Though conditions a slightly overcast, the sun has been peeking through the cloud cover once in a while, which will further help the ground get dry faster.



--IANS



bsk/akm