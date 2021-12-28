SEBI tweaks lock-in period norms for anchor investors

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Securities markets regulator Sebi's board on Tuesday tweaked norms governing the lock-in period for anchor investors.



"The existing lock in of 30 days shall continue for 50 per cent of the portion allocated to anchor investor and for the remaining portion, lock in of 90 days from the date of allotment shall be applicable for all issues opening on or after April 1, 2022," the market regulator said in a statement.



This will be applicable for all issues opening on or after April 1, 2022.



The move by the regulator comes at a time when shares of Zomato and Paytm declined just after the end of the mandatory one-month lock-in, when an investor cannot sell his portfolio and exit from the deal.



Besides, for promoters, the lock-in requirement for allotment up to 20 per cent of the post issue paid-up capital shall be reduced to 18 months from the existing 3 years.



The lock-in requirement for allotment exceeding 20 per cent of the post-issue paid-up capital shall be reduced to six months from the existing one year.



For non-promoters, the lock-in requirement for allotments shall be reduced from a requirement of one year to now six months.



