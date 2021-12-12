Screen Scene: Piya Valecha recounts her journey in showbiz

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Piya Valecha, who is currently seen essaying the role of a Bollywood actress Pooja Oberoi in the TV show 'Imlie', reveals how she started a career in acting even while holding an MBA degree.



She says: "I'm into acting now but many do not know I hold my MBA degree. My journey to acting was an unplanned one. I gave it a thought after I was frequently asked if I'm into modelling. I shifted to Mumbai for my internship in a bank here. I remember being a fitness freak when I joined a gym here, many people used to suggest that I try acting. And I was offered a project from which I earned a handsome amount. And that's how I gave thought to acting and started going for auditions on the weekends. I got to feature in many popular shows and I got into a full time acting career."



She previously acted in shows like, 'Chhoti Sardarni' and 'Maddam Sir - Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai' and now she wants to continue acting.



"I faced rejection in my life after some time of my bright acting debut. That's when I was confused about my decision to quit my job as an MBA and start an acting career. I didn't have any source here in showbiz. And all my hardwork was going to waste. I was depressed with my struggle here. But now I'm back in action. I'm getting to work with popular producers and in shows which are trending now. I wish to impress my audience with my skills and stay here for long," she added.



Piya is known for featuring in shows like 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls' and 'Baal Veer'.



