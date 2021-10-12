Scolari leaves Gremio after three months in charge

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Oct 12 (IANS) Gremio have parted ways with Brazil World Cup-winning manager Luiz Felipe Scolari after a poor run of results, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Monday.



The announcement came less than a day after Gremio suffered a 1-0 defeat at Santos, a result that left the Porto Alegre outfit 19th in the 20-team Serie A standings.



"[We] reached a common agreement with coach Luiz Felipe Scolari for the termination of the relationship. Felipao leaves Gremio along with his assistants Carlos Pracidelli and Paulo Turra and physical trainer Anselmo Sbragia," read a statement on the club's official website.



The 72-year-old guided Gremio to 10 wins, 10 losses and three draws after taking charge of the club for a fourth time in July. He was also Gremio's manager in 1987, from 1993 to 1996 and from 2014 to 2015, reports Xinhua.



Scolari's 40-year coaching career peaked in 2002 when he led a Ronaldo-inspired Brazil to World Cup glory in Japan and South Korea. He has also had spells in charge of Portugal, Guangzhou Evergrande, Chelsea and Palmeiras, among other teams.



Gremio said assistant coach Thiago Gomes would assume the manager's role on an interim basis.



