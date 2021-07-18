Technologists & Scientists are the Architects of Modi's new India, says Jitendra Singh

Dr. Singh visits Central Electronics Limited

Field Trial of Broken Rail Detection System (BRDC) with DMRC satisfactory

Production of Automatic Weather Observation System for Airports in the last stage

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that technologists and scientists are the true architects of New India envisaged by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing the scientists and staff members of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh today.

Stating that CEL is the premier institution for research & development of Electronics in the country, the Minister recalled the achievement of the Enterprise in developing Solar Cell indigenously for the first time in India way back in 1977, when hardly anybody had heard of Solar Energy. The contribution made by CEL by providing varied electronics components and equipment to the Armed Forces and Indian Railways is indeed praise-worthy, the Minister added.

The Minister emphasised on the need to spread awareness about the applications of incredible work being done in this institute and also engage the stakeholders including industry, StartUps and concerned agencies in public as well as private sector.

During a brief presentation before the Minister, the CMD of CEL Chetan Prakash Jain informed that the innovative Broken Rail Detection System(BRDC) developed by CEL is undergoing field trials with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the outcome of the same is satisfactory. Showing keen interest in the system, the Minister said that once fully operational, the above system can be replicated by the Indian Railways too.

Sh Jain informed the Minister that CEL has orders worth Rs.1057 Crore in hand and production of Automatic Weather Observation System to be used by airports is in the last stage of completion. Production of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based security and surveillance systems for one of the gates and adjoining areas of Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion, the Minister has been informed.

On his maiden visit to CEL after assuming charge as Union Minister of Science &Technology Dr.JitendraSingh, inaugurated the E-Office system of CEL, as part of Digital India. The Minister visited different production units and monitoring centres in CEL premises like Microwave Electronics Division, Laser Fence Monitoring Station, Weather Monitoring System and Solar Photovoltaic unit.

Established in 1974, Central Electronics Ltd. (CEL) is focused on the commercial exploitation of indigenous technologies developed