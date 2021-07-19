Production of Defence Equipment in ‘Make-In-India’ Programme

New Delhi (The Hawk): ‘Make in India’ is implemented in defence sector through various policy initiatives which promotes indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence items. As per Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP), priority has been accorded to capital acquisition through ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’, ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’, ‘Buy and Make’ ‘Strategic Partnership Model’ or ‘Make’ categories over Buy (Global) category. In the last three financial years i.e. from 2018-19 to 2020-2021, Government has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to 119 Defence proposals, worth Rs.2,15,690 Crore approximately, under the various categories of Capital Acquisition, which promotes domestic manufacturing as per DAP.

Many significant projects including 155mm Artillery Gun system ‘Dhanush’, Bridge Laying Tank, Thermal Imaging Sight Mark-II for T-72 tank, Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, ‘Akash’ Surface to Air Missile system, Submarine ‘INS Kalvari’, ‘INS Chennai’, Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette (ASWC), Arjun Armoured Repair and Recovery Vehicle, Landing craft utility, etc. have been produced in the country under ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government in last few years.

Further, production of indigenous defence equipment and innovations therein is a dynamic process and their development is decided on the basis of operational requirements of the Armed Forces. So, no specific timeline can be assigned in such cases. Procurement of defence equipment is undertaken from various domestic as well as foreign vendors, based on threat perception, operational challenges and technological changes and to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to face the security challenges.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri MV Shreyams Kumar in Rajya Sabha today.