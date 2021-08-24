NITI Aayog & M/o DoNER to release first edition of NE Region Dist SDG Index & Dashboard
NER District SDG Index and Dashboard 2021–22: A Brief Introduction
The NER District SDG Index and Dashboard: Baseline Report 2021-22 has been constructed by NITI Aayog, the nodal agency for SDGs in India, utilising 84 indicators which cover 15 of the Global Goals across 50 targets. The construction of the index and the ensuing methodology embody the central objectives of measuring the performance of districts on the SDGs and ranking them; supporting States in identifying areas which require more attention; and promoting healthy competition among them. All aspects related to the selection of indicators and computation methodology of the NER District SDG Index and Dashboard followed extensive consultation with all the eight States of the region. States played a crucial role in shaping the index by enriching the feedback process with localised insights and field experience.
The index will facilitate in identifying crucial gaps and inform interventions to fast track progress towards achieving the SDGs in the region and act as a ready reckoner for gauging progress of districts on the expansive set of the Global Goals on health, education, gender, economic growth, institutions, climate change and environment, among others.
The North Eastern Region District SDG Index is another milestone in NITI Aayog’s efforts in localising the SDGs from ‘global to national to local’.