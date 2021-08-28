India launches its first Quantum Computer Simulator (QSim) Toolkit

A collaborative initiative of IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore and C-DAC

The Quantum Computer Simulator (QSim) toolkit was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It will serve as an important educational / research tool that would attract students/researchers to the field of Quantum Technology and provide a platform to acquire the skills of ‘programming’ and ‘designing’ real Quantum Hardware.

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has launched the country’s first 'Quantum Computer Simulator (QSim) Toolkit' on August 27, 2021. Quantum Computing is a rapidly emerging computational paradigm which can perform a variety of tasks with greater speed and efficiency than present day digital computers by harnessing the power of Quantum Mechanics. In areas such as cryptography, computational chemistry and machine learning, Quantum computing promises exponential growth in computing power. QSim is a first-of-its-kind toolkit to be indigenously developed and is intended to be a vital tool in learning and understanding the practical aspects of programming using Quantum Computers and thus herald a new era of Quantum Computing research in India.

Besides, the QSim toolkit is in alignment with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming India into a self-reliant nation by 2022, which is part of the central government's flagship programme called Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. It is a proud moment for the entire QSim Toolkit team, who have worked relentlessly on the initiative to enable a toolkit for advancing Quantum Computing research in India.

It is the country's first collaborative initiative in this field, brought together by IISc Bangalore, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC to address the common challenge of advancing the Quantum Computing research frontiers in India. It will enable researchers and students to research Quantum Computing in a cost-effective manner.

The project was conceptualised through a multi-institutional approach by IISc Bengaluru, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC as participating agencies. It was supported & funded by MeitY. QSim allows researchers and students to write and debug Quantum Code that is essential for developing Quantum Algorithms. QSim equips researchers to explore Quantum Algorithms under idealised conditions and assists them in making necessary arrangements for experiments to run on actual Quantum Hardware. QSim can serve as an essential educational/research tool providing an excellent way to attract students/researchers to the field of Quantum Technology. The toolkit creates a platform that helps students and users acquire the skills of 'programming' and 'designing' real Quantum Hardware.

As part of the "Design and Development of Quantum Computing Toolkit (Simulator, Workbench) and Capacity Building" project, the team from IIT Roorkee helped the teams from the Indian Institute of Science, CDAC-Bangalore, CDAC-Hyderabad, in providing the required expertise in quantum computing and developing programs to be tested and implemented on the toolkit. One of the unique features of QSim is its Intuitive User Interface, which offers a robust Quantum Computer Simulator integrated with a Graphical User Interface based Workbench to create Quantum programs and visualize the instant circuit generation simulated outputs.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble MOS, Electronics and IT, said that this is an important milestone for the Ministry and the entire country towards creating capabilities in strategic areas such as Quantum Computing. It is interesting that we are doing this when we just started celebrating our 75th year independence. This occasion is good to look back on how far we have come as a nation. In many ways QSIM and focus on Quantum Computing is about looking ahead to india in another 25 years. I congratulate the team again and all the best to all those involved in this endeavor.

Speaking about the IIT Roorkee's contribution, Dr Sugata Gangopadhyay, Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Roorkee, said, "Our team worked closely with the teams from CDAC on the development of the toolkit. The expertise provided by IIT Roorkee played a significant role in bringing the toolkit to its current state. We are currently working on the development of programs to be implemented on the simulator. We are proud to be part of this collaboration as it has created an ecosystem to nurture the quantum community in the country, which will lead to various future technological inventions."

Recognising the institution's achievement at a national scale, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “IIT Roorkee will continue to play an active role in quantum computing education and research. The quantum simulator being launched today is poised to be a key enabler in this direction.”

In line with promoting research and studies in Quantum Computing, IIT Roorkee recently offered two introductory courses on quantum computation. The first course was launched through the E&ICT academy in October '20 and was attended by over 400 participants from various backgrounds, with 165 participants obtaining certificates from the academy. The second course was offered to scientists and officers at various government agencies and laboratories in March '21 and was attended by close to 100 participants.

