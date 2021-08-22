DRDO launches biodegradable bags for Tirumala laddus

Tirupati: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has come out with eco-friendly biodegradable bags for laddus at Tirumala temple here.



DRDO Chairman Satish Reddy along with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated an exclusive sale counter at Tirumala on Sunday.



Later talking to media persons outside the Laddu Complex where the new counter was launched, the DRDO Chairman said Advance Systems Laboratory of DRDO in Hyderabad has been doing a lot of research and inventing ways to find best environment-friendly replacement for the hazardous plastic.



"To minimize single use plastic, we have come out with these eco-friendly bags made of starch of corn which degrade naturally within 90 days and are also not harmful even if the cattle consume them. After a detailed research and rigorous testing of the formula, we have come out with these bags for Tirumala," he said.



He pointed out that the conventional polyethylene bags made from petrochemicals are toxic to the environment and take nearly 200 years to degrade. In contrast, these bags would be offered as a sustainable, cost-effective and ocean-safe alternative to such plastic products, he added.



TTD EO said, the launch of bio-degradable bags by DRDO is a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. "Products like these are essential for the survival of mankind. After observing the response from the pilgrims for a few days, we are planning to commence its sales in a full-fledged manner," he said