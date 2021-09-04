CAP lab launched to design / develop pan-India Integrated Alert System for effective disaster mgt

C-DOT celebrates its 38th Foundation Day C-DOT reaffirms its commitment towards building “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with its indigenous technological innovations

New Delhi (The Hawk): Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D Centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, observed its 38th Foundation Day celebrations yesterday.

C-DOT has continued to organize technical workshops and seminars on contemporary themes related to the newly emerging dimensions of Telecom & ICT to mark its Foundation Day celebrations. Since the Covid pandemic is still there, C-DOT, this year organized the international technical conference in virtual mode as part of GB Meemamsi Lecture Series 2021, wherein several field experts, telecom veterans and academicians from around the world shared their insightful experiences and profound knowledge on the future Telecom technologies.

The technical conference was inaugurated by Shri Anshu Prakash, Chairman, Digital Communications Commission & Secretary (Telecom), Government of India.

Speaking at the event, Shri Prakash exhorted the engineers to relentlessly work towards successful Proof of Concept (PoC) of C-DOT 4G LTE Core in BSNL network. He further stressed that it is a very opportune moment for the indigenous development of 5G NSA & SA by C-DOT, in the overall context of meeting the challenging communications requirements of the nation and realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Shri Deepak Chaturvedi, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, Government of India emphasized on the critical role of indigenous R&D in solving complex real-time problems, strengthening national networks & boosting socio-economic growth.

The event also witnessed the launch of C-DOT’s Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) lab by Chairman, Digital Communications Commission for the design, development and implementation of pan-India Integrated Alert System to be administered by NDMA for effective disaster management, public alerting & hazard notification in emergency situations.

The technical session covered a wide range of topics and featured interesting talks by various field experts. These included Mr. Eliot Christian, pro bono consultant on ITU – Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and its applications in Public Protection & Disaster Relief and Prof Sandeep Shukla, IIT Kanpur who gave novel insights into the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) concept for a Digital wallet framework for users. Other distinguished speakers included Dr. Sriparna Saha from IIT Patna on Artificial Intelligence/Natural Language Processing, Dr. Ashutosh Dutta, Johns Hopkins University, USA on 5G Security, and Shri Sameer Sharma, Sr. Advisor ITU – Geneva on the ITU Flagship Initiative "Connect2Recover" that has several applications.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT and other senior officers also participated.