2nd IEEE International Conference on Range Technology

DRDO virtually organises the conference

Speakers to present their achievements related to Test & Evaluation of defence systems

DRDO Chairman calls for embracing developments in Range Technology to meet future challenges in Test & Evaluation

New Delhi (The Hawk): The 2nd Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Range Technology (ICORT-2021) is being held virtually on August 05, 2021. The conference has been organised by Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, a laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It was inaugurated by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy. The event will host speakers from across the globe, who will present their technological achievements in multiple subjects related to Test and Evaluation of defence systems.

In his address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy highlighted the importance of embracing recent developments in Range Technology to meet the future challenges in Test and Evaluation. He emphasised on the importance of the conference in exploring current trends in Range Technology and Range Instrumentation, which are essential elements of a world class Test Range. The DRDO Chairman lauded the effort of ITR for organising an event of such scale amidst restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will be a very effective platform for all the Range Technology enthusiasts to interact with each other and stay updated with recent developments in relevant fields. More than 250 technical articles were submitted by experts on the relevant subjects, out of which 122 articles have been selected by a specialised technical committee. The technical presentation will be done in four parallel sessions during August 05-06, 2021. A virtual industrial exhibition is also being held in which more than 25 industries and organisations from India and abroad will display their products and technologies.

The inaugural function of the conference was organised online with dignitaries joining over video conference from different locations. Former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri Dr Avinash Chander was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The inaugural function was also attended by Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) Dr BHVS Narayanmurthy; ex-DG, DRDO Shri MSR Prasad; Director ITR Chandipur Shri HK Ratha along with other delegates and participants. The ICORT held biennially was first organised by ITR in 2019.