Ministry of New & Renewable Energy celebrates AzadikaAmritMahotsav

Webinar organized on “Introduction of new modes in Solar Park Scheme”

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) organized a webinar on “Introduction of new modes in Solar Park Scheme” as part of “AzadiKaAmritMahotsav" last week.

The objective of the webinar was to discuss the new modes that have been introduced in the Solar Park Scheme so that recommendations could emerge for better implementation of the scheme

The panelists were experts in the field of Renewable Energy, including those with experience in senior management of Central and State PSUs. The session was moderated by Senior Energy Specialist from World Bank, Ms. SurabhiGoyal. The Webinar saw active participation of close to 300 people which include representatives from State Government Departments, CPSUs, State nodal agencies and the public at large.

Advisor, MNRE gave the opening remarks in the webinar followed by a brief introduction and setting up the context remarks from the moderator. The participants were informed that as on date, 45 solar parks of cumulative capacity 37 GW have been approved under the Solar Park Scheme. Among these, around 18 GW have been approved under Mode-8 of the scheme.

The speakers then gave insights on various aspects of development of solar parks. They shared their views on how the new mode of implementation had helped setting up of solar parks. They also shared the challenges being faced in implementation.The speakers also suggested some changes/additions to the Solar Park Scheme. Advisor, MNRE highlighted that solar parks can be developed with projects of all forms of Renewable Energy.

Following this, the forum was opened to all participants for the Q&A session. There was active participation from the attendees and their queries were addressed by the panelists.