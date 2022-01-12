Power Plant Flexibilisation & Implementation Of Industry 4.0 Important For Enhancing Power Generation

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Sh. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries, inaugurated a webinar on ’Power Plant Flexibilisation – A Key to Grid Stability’ and ‘Industry 4.0 – Success with Smart Solutions’, held at BHEL’s Electronics Division, Bengaluru, today. Inaugurated via video conferencing, the webinar was graced by senior officials of BHEL’s customer organisations, industry associations and technology partners. More than 800 participants logged-in to the webinar while several others watched the proceedings through webcast mode. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that BHEL is working towards the progress of the nation by providing superior engineering systems in power and industrial sectors, including products and services. He said that power plant flexibilisation and implementation of Industry 4.0 are important for enhancing power generation with accent on reducing carbon emissions and said that he was glad to know that BHEL has already started offering solutions in the areas of power plant flexibilisation and Industry 4.0 to customers.

Earlier, Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, while addressing the participants, said that BHEL has made noteworthy efforts towards meeting the infrastructural needs of the nation and referred to the numerous developments taken up in this direction. He also said that BHEL’s Electronics Division, Bengaluru played a key role in offering control systems and IT-based solutions for power plants and Traction. Addresses were also delivered by Sh. K.V.S. Baba, CMD, POSOCO; Mr. Sami Riekkola, President of Valmet Automation, Finland and Sh. B.C. Mallick Chief Engineer, CEA, besides other eminent speakers from NTPC, Valmet Automation, Steag, IESA, IIT-Chennai and BHEL.