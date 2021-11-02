Power Minister Inaugurates Diversion Of Marusudar River At Pakal Dul HE Project

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri R.K. Singh Union Minister, Power, New and Renewable Energy virtually inaugurated yesterday the Diversion of Marusudar River of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project in Kishtwar district of J&K.

The Minister congratulated the entire team of CVPPPL, NHPC and JKSPDC for successful achievement of this crucial milestone of river diversion and also advised to work in a planned manner to expeditiously complete the construction works of Coffer Dam and Concrete Face Rockfill Dam for overall completion of project within scheduled time. He appreciated the entire team for working hard in tough climatic conditions in far flung areas. He advised that accelerated development of hydropower projects is essential for grid balancing and generating peakpower and Pakal Dul H.E. Project will contribute significantly in fulfilling the target of 450 GW Renewable energy by 2030. He assured that through this project, investment of Rs. 8212 croresis being made in the region which will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities and willhelpoverall development of the local inhabitants.

Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary(Power) GOI, Shri Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, PDD, GOJK, Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, Shri Suresh Kumar(IAS Retd), Chairman, CVPPPL, and other seniorofficers of Power Ministry and State Administration attended the function. The Principal Secretary, PDD, Government of J&K assured continuous support of J&Kadministration in achieving the scheduled milestones of HydroPower projects and paid his gratitude to the Union Minister for taking keen interest in the overall development of the region.

Pakal Dul HE Project (1000 MW) is being constructed by Chenab Valley Power Projects [P] Ltd. a joint venture company of NHPC Ltd (Govt of India Enterprise) and JKSPDC (Govt of J&K Enterprise). CVPPPL has been entrusted 3094 MW Hydro Power Projects for construction in J&K. Marusudar River is a major tributary of Chenab River. Diversion of River will pave the way for acceleration in construction activities of the Project.

The completion of the project shall be boon to the overall development of the region and lead to improvement in socio economic conditions of the people.