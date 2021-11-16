Power Minister Chairs Meeting On Action Plan On Implementation Of 10 GW Renewable Energy Project

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Shri R. K. Singh, reviewed the implementation of 10 GW Renewable Energy Project along with its evacuation plan yesterday here. Shri R. K. Mathur, Hon’ble LG, UT of Ladakh, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power, Secretary (Power), Secretary (MNRE) and representatives of CEA, POWERGRID, SECI, Border Roads Organisations were present in the meeting.

Recollecting the announcement of Hon’ble Prime Minister to set up 7.5 GW of Solar Park in Ladakh (subsequently enhanced to 10 GW), Power Minister sought support of Hon’ble LG, Ladakh to sort out the land issues in setting up of 10 GW of Renewable Energy project in Ladakh at identified areas of Pang. Hon’ble LG of Ladakh assured to extend the support of UT of Ladakh for providing land for setting up of 10 GW of RE project. The required transmission system along with battery energy storage system for providing round the clock power was also reviewed.

Major outcomes of the meeting are as under:

20,000 acres of land at Pang would be provided immediately by UT of Ladakh for setting up of Renewable Energy Park, while availability of other 20,000 acres of land at Pang would be explored based on inputs provided by SECI.

MNRE will send a team to Ladakh within a week to thrash out issues with support of UT administration.

UT of Ladakh will receive revenue per annum on account of leasing of the land allocated for setting up of Renewable Energy project.

CPSEs within MoP will undertake CSR activities for development in the region.

5 GW of transmission link from Pang (Leh)-Kaithal (Haryana) along with 12 GWh of Battery Energy Storage will provide 76% utilization of transmission capacity and would evacuate 13 GW of Renewable Energy Generation (9 GWp Solar + 4 GW Wind)

Out of 12 GWh battery energy storage, about 1- 2 GWh will be developed as part of transmission element to keep the line charged during the period of no generation, while the remaining battery energy storage could be developed as part of generation element.

POWERGRID would revise their DPR for setting up of 5 GW transmission link including 2 GWh of battery energy storage and AC system strengthening in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to provide RE power within Ladakh and also to Jammu & Kashmir.

MNRE would move a proposal for providing Central Grant for development of the above transmission link as part of Green Energy Corridor.

The transmission link should be completed within 5 years.

Concluding the meeting, Shri R.K Singh reiterated the support of Government of India for development of UT of Ladakh.