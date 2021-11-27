Power Minister And CM Bihar Dedicate Power Units At NTPC Barauni & Barh To The Nation

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri R.K Singh Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy and Shri Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar dedicated Stage -II 500MW (2x250 MW) of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station and Unit #1 (660 MW) of NTPC Barh Super Thermal Power project today to the nation.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan, M.P (Lok Sabha), Munger, Shri Ram Ratan Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Teghra, Bihar, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Matihani, Bihar, Shri Gyanendra Kumar Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Barh, and other senior leaders of Barh and Barauni regions graced the occasion with their august presence. Senior officials of Bihar Govt, officials from the Govt of India and the eminent personalities of Bihar attended the ceremony as well.

Shri Alok Kumar , Union Secretary Power and Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, Directors of NTPC and other senior officials were also present at both events. NTPC Group has an installed capacity of 7970 MW in the state of Bihar and another 1980 MW is under construction.

Barh has total installed capacity of 3300 MW out of which 1320 MW is already under commercial operation since Mar' 16.

To accelerate the development of the Power sector and increase the availability of power and cost efficiencies for the larger benefit of people in the State of Bihar, the state government had transferred Barauni Thermal Power Station to NTPC Ltd on 15.12.2018

As part of its CSR initiatives, NTPC has taken up many Community Development (CD) activities in the state of Bihar. These activities are primarily focussed in the area of Education, Health, Infrastructure development, drinking water, sanitation, Skill Development/ Vocational Training programmes, support to Physically challenged persons, etc. Further, various community development activities are at different stages of implementation in neighbouring villages of its projects. NTPC is also setting up a special burn unit at AIIMS Patna and constructing ITI in the Aurangabad district.

NTPC, a MAHARATNA Company of Govt of India, presently has an installed capacity of 67907 MW (including JVs/subsidiaries) and plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032.