National Conf On E-Governance To Be Inagurated By Dr Jitendra

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the State Government of Telangana will organize the 24th Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2020-21 on 7th – 8th January 2022 in Hyderabad, Telangana. The theme of this Conference is ‘India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World’.

The Conference will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India and presided by Shri K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT E&C, MA&UD and Industries & Commerce.

National Awards for e-Governance 2021 will be presented awards under 6 categories of the Award Scheme to 26 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels and also to Academic & Research Institutions and Public Sector Undertaking. This includes 12 Gold, 13 Silver and 1 Jury Award.

Digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance and this will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape Digital Governance in the future. This conference will be a platform for discussion on some of these technologies by inviting distinguished speakers to share their knowledge and insights on these topics.

Discussions will be held on six sub-themes in Plenary session during the Conference:

1. AatmaNirbhar Bharat: Universalization of Public Services

2. Innovation – Platformization, Emerging Technologies

3. Presentations by Gold Awardees (Centre / State)

4. Ease of living through Technology Interventions for Good Governance

5. Government Process Re-engineering and Citizen’s participation in Government processes

6. India’sTechade – Digital Economy (Digital Payments-Building Citizen’s Confidence)

There would also be breakout sessions on the themes; Unicorns of 2021: Demonstrating Power of Innovation; Digital excellence at District level; Seamless, End to End Service Delivery without human interference through technological interventions and Replicability and Sustainability in e-Governance – Best Practices. There will also be a breakout session organized by the Government of Telangana on “Creating a Technology Innovation Ecosystem”. The award winners of the National Awards for e-Governance 2020-21 from Centre, State and District would showcase their award-winning initiatives in the both the Sessions.

The Conference would provide considerable momentum to the e-Governance initiatives across the country, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-Governance in improving end to end service delivery.

Delegates from 28 States and 9 Union Territories along with academia, Research Institutions, IT Industry would be participating in the conference through Virtual Mode. The delegates attending the National Conference in physical mode would adopt all Covid protocols. An Exhibition will also be organized during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field of e-Governance, along with a Wall of Fame/ photo exhibition on the previous year’s award winners.

Secretaries from the Government of India including Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Shri Sri Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana; would also address the Conference. Vote of Thanks will be given by Shri NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.