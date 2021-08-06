Jitendra Singh says, SATYAM Programme explores effect of yoga & meditation

Three broad thematic areas viz. immunity, respiratory system and stress, anxiety & depression are addressed under the programme.

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Department of Science and Technology is implementing ‘Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM)’ Programme since the year 2015-16 to promote scientific research in the field of yoga and meditation in order to understand its role in human wellbeing. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said, the aim of SATYAM programme is to explore the effect of yoga and meditation on physical and mental health.

During the year 2020-21, the Department had announced a special call under SATYAM programme to combat with Covid-19 and related viruses in order to explore effect of yoga and meditation as add on therapy under three broad thematic areas viz. immunity, respiratory system and stress, anxiety & depression. Department has received 478 proposals under this call and finally supported 52 projects in said thematic areas.

In last two financial years total 91 projects have been sanctioned in Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM) programme under Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI). The status of projects implemented in last two financial years, state/UT-wise is given above.

Sl. No. States/UTs 2020-21 2019-20 Number of

Projects Number of

Projects 1. Bihar - 1 2. Chandigarh 2 - 3. Chattisgarh 1 - 4. Delhi 10 9 5. Gujarat 5 - 6. Haryana 1 - 7. Karnataka 15 8 8. Madhya Pradesh 5 2 9. Maharashtra 5 3 10. Manipur 1 - 11. Rajasthan 1 - 12. Tamil Nadu 7 3 13. Telangana - 1 14. Uttar Pradesh 3 - 15. Uttarakhand 8 - TOTAL 64 27

