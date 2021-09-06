ISRO Commemorates Two Years Of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

Chennai: Commemorating the completion of two years of operation of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter around the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space K. Sivan inaugurated two day Lunar Science Workshop 2021 on Monday.

He also released Chandrayaan-2 data product and science documents, along with data from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads.

The eight payloads onboard Chandrayaan-2 are conducting scientific observations of the Moon by remote sensing and in-situ techniques.

According to ISRO, the science data are being made available for analysis by academia and institutes, for a greater participation to bring out more science from Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The two-day Lunar Science Workshop, is live-streamed on ISRO’s website and Facebook page, for effectively reaching the students, academia and institutes, to engage the wisdom of the scientific community to analyse Chandrayaan-2 data. The science results from the eight payloads will be presented by the scientists in this workshop.

In addition to the science results, during September 6-7, there will be lectures on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, tracking, operations, and data archival aspects as well. Along with the scientists from ISRO/DOS, there will also be lectures on lunar science to be delivered by scientists from Indian Institutes of Science Education Research, Kolkata, IISc, Bengaluru and IIT Roorkee.

The Chandrayaan-2 is India’s second moon mission. —IANS