IIT Gandhinagar To Host ‘Camp Cogsci’ To Introduce Cognitive Science

Gandhinagar (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar’s Curiosity Lab and Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences are hosting an online camp to introduce Cognitive Science, Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience to children, teachers, and parents.

Aimed at school students of classes 8th to 12th besides teachers, parents, and scholars of education, the objective of ‘Camp CogSci’ is to generate excitement, curiosity, and have fun during learning. The sessions are aimed at introducing students to the professional and educational possibilities that exist today within the field of Cognitive Science.

‘Camp CogSci’ will be held from 7th to 9th January 2022. Interested candidates can register using the following link – https://www.curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/camp.

Cognitive Science is an interdisciplinary field that looks at the intersection of psychology, computer science, Neuroscience, philosophy, linguistics, and anthropology to study the human mind and behavior. Camp CogSci (Cognitive Science) will introduce how researchers study the mind, brain, behavior, and cognitive processes such as attention, perception, learning, and decision-making.

Highlighting the unique opportunities from this Camp, Prof. Jaison A Manjaly, Principal Investigator, Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “Curiosity Camps offer an opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to explore the possibilities offered by Cognitive Science in various domains of society, science, and technology. The Curiosity Camps aim to introduce novel perspectives in learning while building awareness of the multiple career paths that exist and are supported by institutions such as the IITs”.

The Participants can learn about the mysteries of the mind and brain and gain awareness on scientific research and opportunities. The Camp also creates opportunity for school children to interact with faculty from institutions of higher education. Curiosity Lab conducts scientific research to understand how to improve curiosity among students while learning. The ‘Curiosity Camps’ are a Curiosity lab outreach initiative to increase interest and make learning fun.

Most students are unaware that Cognitive Science is an interdisciplinary area that studies the mind and brain through the intersections of Arts and Sciences. The Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences at IIT Gandhinagar also offers academic programs in the same.

IIT Gandhinagar offers a unique undergraduate and graduate education experience in India with unmatched innovations in curriculum. The Institute takes pride in its student-centric philosophy which provides a safe, nurturing, and empowering environment for students.

Top academics from India and abroad will be addressing the workshop, including:

Ø Dr. Goldy Yadav, Post Doctoral Fellow, Université Catholique Louvain, Belgium, will speak on 'Take a deep breath- benefits of deep breathing exercises on brain

Ø Dr. Leslee Lazar, Assistant Professor, IIT Gandhinagar will speak on the Magic of neurons: From matter to imagination.

Ø Dr. Nipun Batra, Assistant Professor, IIT Gandhinagar, will speak on Artificial Intelligence: a 20,000 foot view

Ø Dr. Pratik Mutha, Jibaben Patel Chair Associate Professor, IIT Gandhinagar will speak on Making smart moves: The cognitive control of action

Ø Dr. Shantala Hegde, Associate Professor, NIMHANS will speak on The musical brain

Ø Dr. Uttama Lahiri, Professor, IIT Gandhinagar, will speak on Teaching cognitive skills: The power of human-computer interaction

Ø Dr. Nithin George, Assistant Professor, Ahmedabad University will speak on Visual illusions

Ø Dr. Jaison Manjaly, Jasubhai Memorial Chair Professor, IIT Gandhinagar, will speak on Why you shouldn’t take your ‘Mind’ for granted

The institute promotes critical thinking and an appreciation of the interdisciplinary character of knowledge, with an emphasis on the liberal arts, project-oriented learning, compulsory courses in design and the life sciences, diversity, and globalization.