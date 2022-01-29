Govt Organises Webinar On 'Cage Aquaculture In Reservoir: Sleeping Giants

New Delhi (The Hawk): Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India organized a webinar on “Cage aquaculture in Reservoir: Sleeping Giants” today as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav”. The event was presided over by Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India (GOI) and well-attended by around 100 participants including officials of Department of Fisheries, GoI and fisheries officials of different States/UTs, faculties from State Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries universities, entrepreneurs, scientists, farmers, hatchery owners, students and stakeholders from aquaculture industry across the country.

The Webinar began with the welcome address by Shri I. A. Siddiqui, Fisheries Development Commissioner, DoF along with introduction of the theme of the Webinar and the distinguished panellists, Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries) along with Dr. B. K. Das, Director, ICAR- Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) and other participants.

In his inaugural address, Union Secretary Fisheries, Shri Swain stated the importance of reservoirs and cage aquaculture for the development of fisheries sector. Further, Mr. Swain advised to have robust cage culture system in reservoirs including potential markets to ensure good returns to the farmers and highlighted the examples of success stories across the globe and the country. Mr. Swain also requested the scientists and the Fisheries Departments of the States/ Uts to motivate fish farmers and develop innovative ways as well as policies for increasing profits, decreasing input cost, species diversification and increasing the production and productivity of cage culture systems in the reservoirs.

Shri Sagar Mehra, JS (Inland Fisheries), in his opening remarks, briefly stated the pivotal of reservoir fisheries and aquaculture in enhancing fish production using enclosures such as cages. Further, Shri Mehra added that cage systems efficiently utilise the water bodies by harnessing their natural productivity and are economically, socially and ecologically viable. Department of Fisheries, GOI earmarked the investment atrgets for promoting cage aquaculture under flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

During the technical session, Dr. B. K. Das, Director, ICAR- Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) made a comprehensive presentation on “Cage aquaculture in Reservoir: Sleeping Giants” and briefed about various technologies, opportunities and activities developed by ICAR-CIFRI for diversification of cage aquaculture in various parts of the country along with various skill and capacity development programmes for the farmers and stakeholders. Dr. Das emphasised on the need for promotion of cage aquaculture in reservoirs of the country by following good management practices and providing support services and CIFRI is ready to associate in tandem with the States and Uts for knowledge support on technological back drop for various perspectives of enclosed pisciculture.

After the presentation, an open discussion session was held with the fish farmers, entrepreneurs, hatchery owners, students, scientists and faculty of the universities. After discussion, the webinar concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. S. K. Dwivedi, Assistant Commissioner, DoF.