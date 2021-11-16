Government schemes inspire children to dream of future with S&T

New Delhi (The Hawk): Several government schemes are instilling confidence among children to think innovatively, look at out of the box S&T solutions for numerous problems and also to break barriers and initiate their adventures in science.

“Innovation is the key to realizing the dream of new India,” Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said at a recent conference and school children from remote areas are taking advantage of numerous schemes of the government to bring about innovative solutions to day to day problems.

Navshri Thakur, a student from Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh developed a multi-useful kitchen machine which she submitted at the INSPIRE MANAK AWARDS, a programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and bagged the first prize for it. In the same competition, a stretcher embedded with shock absorbers by Owais Ahmed from Karnataka bagged the second prize.

The MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) awards programme under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research’ (INSPIRE) scheme, a flagship programme of DST targets to generate one million original ideas/innovations rooted in science and societal applications to foster a culture of creativity and innovative thinking among school children specially between Class 6 to 10. It calls on schools to participate in it every year. The awards are being executed by DST with National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF), an autonomous body of DST.In the year 2020-2021 it brought 6.53 lakh ideas from more than 2 lakh middle and high schools across the country. The best of them are shortlisted for showcasing at district, state and then at the National Level Exhibition & Project Competition.

Rashmi Kumari hailing from a rural background from Uttar Pradesh who earlier lacked the confidence and decision about her future, is keen to pursue a career in STEM—thanks to VigyanJyotiprogramme of DST.

The programme is encouraging around 10000 young girls of Class IX-XII in 100 districts of the country to pursue higher education in underrepresented areas of STEM, in higher educational institutions of excellence. It provides a scholarship, visit to nearby scientific institutions, science camps, lecturers from eminent women scientists, and career counseling.