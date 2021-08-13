DBT’s Inst Of Bioresources & Sustainable Development Sets Up A Science Museum

New Delhi (The Hawk): To commemorate the 75 years of Independence as a part of the occasion of Jan-Bhagidari, the Autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) established ‘Science Museum’ in Chandel, an Aspirational District of Manipur. The Museum has been established at Maha Union Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Japhou, Chandel, Manipur, India. The main objective of museum is to develop a scientific attitude and to inculcate general awareness among the students and common people and also to promote scientific intervention through bioresources for the benefits of students and common man of the region by demonstrating about instruments, organising lectures, seminars, scientific camps and outreach program.

This Science Museum at Chandel, an aspirational district of Manipur was inaugurated on 11th August 2021 by Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary to Govt of India, Department of Biotechnology. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, Govt of India and the Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Inner Manipur at Lok Sabha also sent his best wishes for the success of the museum through a pre-recorded message. The program was graced by several dignitaries namely, Dr T. Ramasami, former Secretary to Govt of India, DST ; Shri Rajkumar Mayangalambam, Deputy Commissioner of Chandel, Shri Ksh. Siddharth, ADC of Chandel ; Shri N Pritam, SDO Chandel, Shri Warson Anal, Principal of Maha Union Govt. Hr. Sec. School and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swarup said, "I am delighted to Inaugurate DBT's First Science museum. I congratulate IBSD, concerned agencies and key functionaries for taking the initiative. They will be playing important role in future to promote the activities of the museum.” She also emphasised on the need to engage with students and spark their interest in science. "We must also encourage them to take science as a career. The museum is established with this intention. Students need mentorship to channelise their potential into excellent innovations. It is our responsibility to provide ecosystem. I hope this museum becomes the central hub to connect with other museums in the region," Dr Swarup said.

Dr. R. K. Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Education in his recorded message, appreciated DBT and IBSD’s efforts in establishing their first Science Museum at Chandel district. He also appreciated other outreach activities of IBSD performed in this region.

Prof Pulok K Mukherjee, Director, IBSD, highlighted that the Science Museum will display scientific instruments, biodiversity posters, sustainable use of bioresources of NER, scientific lectures, seminars, scientific camps and outreach activities.

This museum will reach out to students to inspire them for a career in science and technology while celebrating the history and future of research and innovation in the country. The posters and graphical representation of different research findings, global research scenario, bioresources management including sustainable use of medicinal plants have also been highlighted in the museum. The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal is an autonomous institute under Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India with the main mandate of Bioresources development and their sustainable use through biotechnological interventions for the socio-economic growth of the region.