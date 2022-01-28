BrahMos Signs Contract With Philippines For Export Of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System

New Delhi (The Hawk): BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022 for supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to Philippines. The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The contract is an important step forward for Government of India’s policy of promoting responsible defence exports.