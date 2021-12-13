Bharat Petroleum Collaborates With BARC For Green Hydrogen Production

New Delhi (The Hawk): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company has collaborated with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to scale-up Alkaline Electrolyser technology for Green Hydrogen production. Presently, Electrolyser Plants are imported. This is a first of its kind initiative to support the country's commitment to achieve renewable energy targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Refineries use large quantities of Hydrogen for de-sulfurization to make petrol, diesel and other chemicals. Currently, Hydrogen is made at the Refinery via. Steam Reforming of Natural gas, but this results in high CO2 emission. Therefore, Refiners are setting up large scale electrolysers to produce Green Hydrogen from water and thereby decarbonize Hydrogen production.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, C&MD – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. said, “BPCL is fully committed towards environment protection and ensuring a greener planet. We have been extensively leveraging technology in all our activities. Today, through collaboration with BARC, we intend to scale up Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyser Technology and look forward to commercializing it for large use especially in Refineries. This will be another step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in our journey for achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2040.”

Bharat Petroleum has plans to expand its portfolio of renewable energy with solar, wind and biofuels thereby reaffirming its commitment towards sustainability and reduction of carbon footprint. Furthermore, the Company intends to meet power requirement for new projects in its Refineries, primarily from renewable sources.