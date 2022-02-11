Waste Of Food: Avoid Seasonal Loss By Scientific Storage

Vijay Garg

Malout (The Hawk): Every year there are reports of large quantities of food grains grown with the blood and sweat of farmers and purchased with the hard earned money of the taxpayers getting wasted in the absence of proper storage. Despite this, the news of getting wet in the rain and the destruction of heaps of grains by birds and other creatures continues to make headlines in the newspapers every year. But the management system and monitoring administration remains insensitive on this issue. The latest incident of similar criminal negligence was seen in Karnal where heaps of grain-laden sacks lying in the open were seen getting spoiled in the rain. Obviously this food grains will have to be distributed under the Public Distribution System. It is quite possible that to avoid the accountability of wastage of food grains, even spoiled food grains may be secretly consumed in the consignments of food grains sent to the public distribution system. It is ironic that many such cases are coming to light in Punjab and Haryana, which are leading in the production of high quality food grains. Whereas by fixing accountability and making proper arrangements for maintenance, the damage caused by this seasonal change can also be avoided. It is ironic that many states are facing food crisis and on the other hand thousands of tonnes of food grains keep rotting in the rain and sun. Many such cases have come to light during quality inspection in these states. Undoubtedly, it is also a national loss caused by criminal negligence. In addition to the labor of the farmer, the cost of electricity, water and soil fertility is also involved in growing this grain. These components of food waste also go to waste, which is a real waste of national resources, which can also be avoided by expanding the storage capacity and fixing accountability.

It is ironic that the country, which is celebrating the Amrit Festival of Independence, has not yet been able to properly store the food grains of its citizens. For decades, ministers and officials have been making tall claims that foolproof arrangements will be made for storage of food grains. In the absence of adequate warehouses in the country, precious food grains continue to be wasted like this, it is unfortunate. In this regard, the top court of the country has also made strict remarks many times. It has reprimanded the regulatory bodies related to the management that if there is no space in the godowns and the precious grain cannot be saved from rotting and wastage, then distribute this grain among the poor. But the officials say that even after hearing the reprimands, smooth pitchers remain. In a country where the figures of malnutrition and starvation are higher than the neighboring poor countries, there can be nothing more sad than this if millions of tonnes of food grains go away like this. Allowing millions of sacks of grain to get drenched in rain in the midst of complex conditions, making it inedible by rats, birds and insects puts a question mark on the policy-makers of the country. It is ironic that the country which was facing food crisis due to famine and drought for centuries before independence, continues to suffer shamefully wastage of food. Even after independence, there were such crises that we had to look to America for imported wheat. Green Revolution provided self-sufficiency in food grains to the country. But we should not lose sight of this achievement. We should make this grain a powerful weapon against hunger and malnutrition. When wheat procurement reached an all-time high in May last year, the central government had assured 100 per cent scientific storage by the end of July in the two major food grain producing states of Punjab and Haryana, but the Karnal case shows that the claim Has not become a reality. Strict action should be taken in this matter by fixing the accountability of the culprits at the highest level.