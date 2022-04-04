Trauma Of ‘Climate Change’ To Continue

Chandan Sharma*

New Delhi (The Hawk): As the reports of the chaotic world is new buzz in the town in the post pandemic and post Eurasian crisis (?) era and the issue good governance has really posed a big challenge before policy makers as well as administration the report of the sudden rise in the temperature has pulled attention of the people again about climate change. Delhi has recorded highest temperature in the last week of March in 122 years, as temperature in Delhi crossed over 41 degree celcius. Delhi, although known for extreme wheather conditions both in case of winter as well as in summer but people in Delhi have never experienced such a sultry summer in the month of March in the recent decades.

It is yet to decide that whether it is the impact of simple atmospheric and wheather changes or it is due to climate change. But in the same week a report from the polar region has certainly raised big concern for policy makers, scientists, environmentalists as well as common people. It was a report about the melting of ice in the polar region. According to the reports a huge iceberg of over 1200 square kilometers, almost equal to the size of Rome, has been melted and vanished into water in less than one month, indicating that the crisis of 'Climate Change' is yet to be resolved and the crisis is far bigger than any other crisis, created and crafted by human being.

Here, it must be remembered that the iceberg was not in form of permafrost, having life of about 2-3 years or more, but a huge iceberg build in centuries and was existing there for many centuries. The recent reports say that the temperature in the polar region has risen to over 30-400C in the recent times resulting extremely fast melting of ice and putting environment, globe and life of several creatures as well as life of human being at huge risk. The Glasgow summit, although, discussed the issue in details, but it was more about financing the agenda of climate change or mitigating the impact of climate change despite that fact that the global leaders' pledge for 'Net Zero emission' and restoration of forests.

Although, the environmental assessment of the ongoing war in Ukraine is yet to be taken place by the authorities but Siberian region is already known as one of the coldest region in the globe is also facing similar situation of fast melting ice as well as permafrost. Recent researches suggest that the process of melting of ice and rising of temperature will continue for several decades, even if human being fulfill all emission norms immediately and put the emission norms in the pre war (WW-I) era. In other words, the trauma, surfaced due to 'Climate change' will continue to haunt for decades whether it is Delhi, Sydeny, Moscow, New York, Paris, London or any other place in the globe and extreme wheather will now be the new normal for the people.

*Author is former visiting faculty of Delhi University and writes on various global issues

