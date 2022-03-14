Revival Of Dying Rivers

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rivers in the country are polluted and contaminated mainly due to discharge of untreated and partially treated sewage from cities/towns and industrial effluents in their respective catchments. Non-point source of pollution like erosion, transportation and sedimentation of rocks, soils, agriculture runoff, open defecation and runoff from solid waste dumping sites, etc. also contribute to pollution of river.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Pollution Control Committee (PCCs) in different States/ Union Territories (UTs) have been monitoring water quality of rivers and other water bodies across the country through a network of monitoring stations under the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme. As per the last report published by CPCB in September 2018, 351 polluted stretches have been identified on 323 rivers based on monitoring results of 521 rivers in the country in terms of Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), an indicator of organic pollution. State-wise details of polluted river stretches are given at Annexure.

Based on the assessment of water quality, various measures are being taken both by the Central and the State Government to prevent pollution of rivers and drains out-falling into them. River cleaning is a continuous process and the Central Government assists the State Governments and urban local bodies through schemes like ‘Namami Gange’ and National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) of Ministry Jal Shakti. NRCP has so far covered polluted stretches on 34 rivers in 77 towns spread over 16 States in the country with a sanctioned cost of Rs.5961.75 crore, and inter-alia, a sewage treatment capacity of 2677 million litres per day (mld) has been created. Under the Namami Gange programme a total of 364 projects, including 160 projects for sewage treatment of 5024 mld and sewer network of 5227 kms, have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs.30853 crore. In addition, assistance is also provided for sewerage and solid waste management works under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart City Mission of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, etc. Further, priority for effective rejuvenation of small rivers has been accorded under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

of industrial effluents is monitored by the CPCB and the respective SPCBs/ PCCs through the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Besides, in compliance of the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Original Application No.673 of 2018 regarding polluted river stretches in the country, State/UTs are required to implement action plan for restoration of the said stretches, including in-situ treatment of drains out-falling into the polluted river stretches, in their jurisdiction within the stipulated timelines. As per the order of NGT, regular review is undertaken in the States/UTs and also at Central level.

Mandakini/Payaswini river is a part of Ganga river basin covered under Namami Gange at present. Among the polluted river stretches identified by CPCB in 2018, 1 polluted river stretch has been identified along Chitrakoot in Mandakini/Payaswini river falling into Priority V in Madhya Pradesh, whose BOD value was reported to be 5.8 milligram per litre (mg/l). The water quality data monitored by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) for the parameter of BOD in the year 2020 has been reported to be less than 3 mg/l, which complies to the Designated Best Use for Outdoor Bathing Quality Criteria in terms of BOD. Sewage treatment plant (STP) of 4.7 mld capacity with interception and diversion works has been created at a cost of Rs. 6.20 crore for pollution abatement and conservation of Mandakini river at Chitrakoot.

