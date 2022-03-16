IIT Kanpur Develops Novel Nano Adsorbent Technology For Purification Of Polluted Water

Kanpur (The Hawk): In a path-breaking development to address the problems of rising pathogens and waterborne diseases due to antibiotic and metal-resistant bacteria, Dr. Archana Raichur and Dr. Niraj Sinha from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kanpur, have invented a novel Nano-Adsorbent having applications in Waste Water Treatment. The Nano Adsorbent would help in selective removal of anti-biotic and metal resistant bacteria from polluted water with a rapid method to synthesize.

The uniform cubical Nano-adsorbent is eco-friendly, reusable, bactericidal, and multi-layered, and is functionalized for selective removal of harmful bacteria from water. It is a significant development with regards to the current methodologies used to synthesize Nano-adsorbents that have been researched in recent years for waste water treatment to address water pollution and related health concerns.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said, “The world is reeling under several environmental hazards and water pollution is one of them. It bears direct implications on the health of humans and animals. At IIT Kanpur, our research in the field of nano-technology is broad and diverse and this invention bears testimony to that. I congratulate the whole team for such a crucial invention in the form of these novel Nano-adsorbents that would not only curb water pollution, but would also be crucially beneficial for humankind.”

In current times, water contamination due to drugs and pharmaceuticals residues is on the rise. There are various other contaminants that contribute to water pollution. To curb water pollution by new emerging pollutants, Nano particles are being used greatly. The nano-particles act as adsorbents to remove the pollutants from water. IIT Kanpur’s invention of the novel Nano Adsorbent is a significant step in this regard.

Along with growing water pollution, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a major public health issue that threatens the effective treatment of bacterial infections. It occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites stop responding to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk for fatality. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are contagious in community and hospital settings. The Nano-adsorbents developed at IIT Kanpur have unique physicochemical properties that can deactivate and separate the antibiotic-resistant bacteria (ARBs) from water.

The innovation has application in wastewater treatment which improves water filtration and removes pathogens or bacteria selectively from drinking water. It can be used as a tool against microorganisms without any side effects and is compatible to human body.

It helps to overcome certain current challenges faced by available Nano-adsorbents such as storage life, corrosive effects, disposal effect, recyclable properties, degradation due to serum and enzymes and time consumption. These Nano-adsorbents have potential in near future to be used as a component of membrane filters and tested for clinical evaluation and application on bio-remediation which is ready to be commercialized. —KA