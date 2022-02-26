IIC-UIPS Celebrate National Science Day

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences & MOE’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC- UIPS) celebrated National Science Day

University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with MOE’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC-UIPS) celebrated National Science Day yesterday i.e. Friday 25th February 2022. The National Science Day is observed every year on February 28th.

On this occasion, Dr N Ganesh, Head, Senior Scientist & Consultant Oncogenetic Dept. of Research, Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (JNCH), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, delivered a talk on the topic “Supremacy of Indian great Boffins: The unsung story” followed by felicitations of winners of National youth day online poster presentation contest held in January 2022.

Professor Anil Kumar, Chairperson, UIPS extended a cordial welcome to all the participants and introduced the distinguished speaker of the occasion.

Dr N Ganesh shed light on the unsung Indian scientists who gave new dimensions and revolutionized world of science. He mentioned examples of great scientists galore like Aryabhatta who discovered earth’s rotational time and also invented zero; Nagarjuna who discovered process of alloying, distillation, sublimation, calculation and coloring of metals; Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman who contributed immensely in the field of light scattering; Prafulla Chandra Roy, the father of Indian Chemical Science; APJ Abdul Kalam, Missile man of India as well as many others. His talk mainly focused on the scientists who got lost in the history despite their great contribution towards science.

With rich experience in the field of cancer genetics, clinical genetics, radiation biology, clinical and molecular genetics, immunophenotyping, Dr N Ganesh is the first in world to develop in-vivo Orthotopic Colon Tumor and metastasis Colon Tumor model in mice for targeted anti-cancer drug delivery. He has 134 publications with an impact factor of 210.11, presented more than 108 scientific papers and 157 posters at national as well as international conference.

Professor Kanwaljit Chopra, Vice President, IIC-UIPS joined Prof. Anil Kumar and Dr Vandita Kakkar in felicitating the guest speaker Dr N Ganesh as well as judges and winners of National Youth Day Online Poster Presentation contest with certificates and cash prize. Dr Vandita Kakkar, Convener, IIC-UIPS concluded the session by extending vote of thanks.

The whole session enlightened the audience about the importance of ethics and humanity in the development of science. Around 100 participants attended the session, including distinguished guests, UIPS faculty and student members.