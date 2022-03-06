HANSA-NG Successfully Completes Sea Level Trials At Puducherry

New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s first indigenous Flying Trainer HANSA-NG designed and developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore under the aegis of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, has successfully completed the sea level trials at Puducherry from 19th February to 5th March, 2022.

The aircraft was flown to Puducherry covering 140 nautical miles in one and half hours at a cruising speed of 155 km/hr on 19th February 22. The objectives of sea level trials were to evaluate handling qualities, climb / cruise performance, balked landing, structural performance including positive & negative G, power plant and other systems performance. CSIR-NAL sources said that all the objectives of the sea level trials are met and aircraft has been ferried back to Bangalore on 5th March, 2022 after completing 18 hours flying at Puducherry. The aircraft was piloted by Wg. Cdr. K V Prakash and Wg. Cdr. Dilip Reddy of ASTE. The flight was monitored by CSIR-NAL designers and Wg. Cdr. Reeju Chakraborty as Flight Test Director from telemetry.

HANSA-NG is one of the most advanced flying trainer powered by Rotax Digital Control Engine with unique features like Just-In-Time Prepreg (JIPREG) Composite light weight Airframe, Glass Cockpit, Bubble Canopy with wide panoramic view, electrically operated flaps etc. CSIR-NAL further said that HANSA-NG is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and it is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption. NAL has already received more than 80 nos. of LoIs (Letter of Intents) from various flying clubs.

Director, CSIR-NAL stated that total 37 flights and 50 hours of flying completed, and few more flights will be conducted before getting Type Certification by DGCA. Type Certification is likely to be completed by April, 2022 and thereafter the manufacturing will be initiated with Public / Private Industry which will enhance the aerospace eco system under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Shekhar C Mande, DG, CSIR while congratulating the team has lauded the commendable efforts put by integrated team of CSIR-NAL, ASTE, DGCA and HAL to achieve this important milestone.