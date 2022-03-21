Govt Making All Efforts To Promote The Use Of Green Energy At Airports

New Delhi (The Hawk): For encouraging green energy at the airports, the airport operators including Airports Authority of India (AAI) have installed solar power plants under net metering / captive mode at various locations/Airports for generation and self-consumption of green and renewable energy. In addition, few airports are procuring green energy through open access. The State/UT-wise details of the airports where solar plants have been installed are at Annexure.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken initiatives for working towards Carbon neutrality and achieving net zero carbon emission at airports in the country and organized knowledge sharing sessions to standardise Carbon Accounting and Reporting framework of Indian Airports as well as to create awareness on Climate Change mitigation. Further, airport operators with scheduled operations have been advised to map the carbon emission at their respective airports and to work towards carbon neutrality & net zero emission in a phased manner.