Faculty Development Program On 'How To Develop A Technology' At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The fifth day of the Faculty Development Program on “How to develop a Technology” organized by Technology Enabling Centre, Panjab University in collaboration with Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University advanced with various sessions on the topics that are quite relevant in today’s industry academia collaboration scenario but often not considered to be of much value.

Dr. P. J. Singh, the Chairman and Managing director of Tynor Orthotics, Mohali had a detailed discussion with the participating faculty members regarding gaps in the industry-academia relationship. He suggested various steps that can be taken to bridge this gap based on his valuable experience and walked everyone through his work theories.

The next session was taken up by a renowned advocate, Rohit Gupta on the topic “Framing a consultancy agreement that is win-win for all”. He shared all the tips and tricks for writing a consultancy agreement followed by a quick legal quiz regarding the topic and engaged the participating faculty members for better understanding on how to write a consultancy agreement.

For the later part of the program, Prof. Manu Sharma and TEC team guided and aided the participating faculty members on how to reach the industry by arranging telephonic calls with the relevant industry to gather information about the industrial issues faced by the industry in order to further provide solutions to them through research work of participating faculty members.