Beekeeping Training Imparted To Youths By CSAUA&T

Kanpur (The Hawk): The Scientific Advisory Committee of Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology oranised a special trining programme for 75 youths in beekeeping on Thursday. The Committee provided them free beehives so that the farmers could add on to their earnings along with the main farming. Kanpur was one of the most important centre for bee keeping training in Uttar Pradesh. The varsity as per the directives of the Centre was making every effort to ensure that farming was a lucrative profession and farmers can drastically improve their profits if they resorted to new methods of farming and side by side earn profits through honey production.

This was stated by the Head of Department, Dr Jagdish Kishore, while addressing a training session at one of the adopted villages on Friday. He said beekeeping was one of the excellent business opportunities for small and marginal farmers where they can invest in and bring the green business revolution, which was mainly driven by the demand of consumers who were interested in purchasing goods that incorporated eco-friendly manufacturing processes and saving natural resources. He said one such area involved the rearing of honeybees for the benefit of human being and also had the potential of building up any nation. He said apart from honey and other byproducts, bees contributed to sustaining as well as enhancing crop production through their pollination services. He said as per records India had the potential to keep about 120 million bee colonies that can provide selfemployment to over 6 million rural and tribal familie and can produce over 1.2 million tons of honey and about 15,000 tons of beeswax.

Dr Kishore said the raw materials for the beekeeping industry were mainly pollen and nectar that came from flowering plants both natural and cultivated vegetation in India constituted an immense potential for the development of beekeeping. He said about 500 flowering plant species, both wild and cultivated, were useful as major or minor sources of nectar and pollen. He said a rich diversity of bee flora and fauna was available in Uttar Pradesh that can be utilized for the development of the honey industry in the country.

He said beehives neither demand additional land space nor do they compete with agriculture or animal husbandry for any input and all it needed was to spare a few hours in a week to look after bee colonies. He said beekeeping was therefore ideally suited to as a part-time occupation. He said in the domestic market, very little amount of honey was used for personal consumption, while the pharmaceutical and confectionary industry utilized its major portion. He said with changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness, the consumption of honey was increasing as health food. Dr Kishore said bee farming was not a manufacturing activity, as such costly machines and tools were not required and there was nothing like production capacity as well. He said small wooden frames with boxes were needed. He said as per the established norms, each box comprised of 7-8 hives which was able to harvest around 30-35 kg of honey in a year. He said the conservative selling price of honey was Rs 150 per kg, the annual realisation would be to the tune of Rs. 67,500 to Rs.78,750. He said thus bee farming can be considered as an excellent, profitable agro-based green enterprise for landless farmers and entrepreneurs. He said beekeeping in India was practiced mainly for honey production so as to make this trade more fascinating and higher income generation, more focus should be given to diversify beekeeping to get other valuable bee products- bee wax, bee venom, royal jelly, propolis, and pollen, and using beekeeping for commercial pollination services. He said honey was a best health food, which was considered a wonderful creation and it was very useful in weight management, throat and cough irritation, allergies etc.—KA