Schools in TN closed after heavy rains

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has declared Wednesday as a holiday for schools in 18 districts following heavy rains.



The Northeast monsoon has hit Tamil Nadu in a big way with moderate to heavy rains being experienced in all districts of the state.



The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy,A Ariyalur, Namakkal, Cudallore, Myladuthurai, Vellore.



Chennai is also likely to experience heavy rains on Wednesday.



These districts have already announced one-day holiday on Wednesday for schools.



With Thursday being an off on account of Deepavali and Friday being declared a local holiday, the schools would resume functioning from Monday only.



The Regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains over some areas of Chennai and the suburbs.



The low-pressure development over the Comorin area that brings rain is likely to move and emerge in the southeast Arabian sea.



After a big tree in the state Secretariat got uprooted crushing a policewoman on duty to death, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire and rescue personal have been placed on standby for any emergency situation. Heavy rains are likely in the state over the next 48 hours.



--IANS

aal/shb