School Leaving Certificate shows Wankhede is Muslim, he threatened ex-wife: Malik (Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) In the ongoing saga between political super-snoop versus narcotics super-sleuth, NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said that NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's School Leaving Certificates (SLC) show him to be a 'Muslim', and he had allegedly threatened his ex-wife's family of dire consequences if they spoke out.



Continuing the crusade questioning how the NCB officer had allegedly produced a fake caste certificate to land a plum central job in reserved category, the Nationalist Congress Party National Spokesperson released the purported School Leaving Certificates of Wankhede when he left one school to join another due to 'change of residence' status, some 25 years ago.



The first is from St. Paul High School Dadar, which he left on June 27, 1986 as a Class 2 student a year after admission (June 13, 1985), to join the St. Joseph School, Wadala, owing to shifting to a new address, both in south-central Mumbai.



The two handwritten certificates -- as was the norm in those days -- show identical details, including the pupil's name as 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', DoB '14-12-1979' in words too and religion as 'Muslim'.



"I have already submitted these and other details to the Hon' Bombay High Court, which will pass its interim orders later today. Wankhede has been indulging in frauds and is an expert in creating 'fake certificates'," Malik said.



The Wankhede family countered Malik by producing purported SLCs and a 2021 computer-generated birth certificate of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which shows the name as Sameer, mother's name as Zahedbano and father as Dnyandeo Kachruji Wankhede.



"Half info shared by people with evil thoughts to defame Sameer Wankhede. There was an error made. Later this was duly rectified by Mr. DNYANDEV with all legal formalities and procedures in 1989. All the documents were accepted and verified by the school principal then and now too," said the officer's wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, posting the purportedly corrected SLCs, challenging the ones given by Malik -- with a huge 3-year gap.



Dismissing these contentions, Malik pointed out that the BMC has scanned all the original old handwritten documents and the SLCs of the two schools are from those electronic records.



Malik's court affidavit said that he had verified the birth records of Wankhede which is maintained by the BMC E Ward register at Sr. No. 3744 for the concerned year.



"Besides the Bombay High Court, I have sent all the documents to the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police chiefs, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and demanded a detailed investigation," Malik said.



The minister further claimed that Wankhede had threatened his first wife, Dr. Shabana Quraishi, trapped her cousin brother in a fake drugs case and warned that he would do the same for her entire family if they spoke out against him.



The NCP Minister reiterated that Wankhede -- an officer of IRS-2008 batch, currently with NCB Mumbai -- will definitely lose his job which he got on the basis of furnishing such 'fraudulent documents', and promised to make more revelations to unravel the truth.



--IANS

qn/dpb