School girl kidnapped and gang raped in K'taka; two arrested

Dakshina Kannada, Oct 9 (IANS) The Karnataka police have arrested two persons in connection with the kidnapping and gang rape of a 16-year-old school girl in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday.



The incident came to light after the school girl came forward to lodge a police complaint. The victim stated that the accused persons came in a car at about 8.15 a.m. on Friday while she was going to the school near the bus stop in Bantwal town.



One of the accused got down from the car and told her that he was her friend. When she said that she did not know him, he maintained that they knew each other through social media platforms. While talking he gave her a bar of chocolate and by the time she put the chocolate in her bag, she fell unconscious, the girl told the police.



When she woke up, she was in a bed and the accused took turns to rape her. She lost consciousness yet again and when she regained consciousness, the girl found herself in the car. The accused left her near Bantwal town and the victim reached home after calling her mother, the police said.



The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, arrested two persons in this connection and launched a search for others. The victim underwent treatment at a government hospital.



State Women's Commission President Pramila Naidu has contacted the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada regarding the case and got details. Naidu has asked the police to initiate action against the accused persons and also to provide security to the victim and her family.



She has also given directions to the district Women and Child Welfare department to help the girl. Talking to IANS Pramila Naidu stated that the girl is being treated at a one-stop centre where medical, legal and police help is available under one roof.



Naidu stated that the Dakshina Kannada SP has said that they have got clues about the other accused persons and they will be arrested soon.



--IANS

mka/bg