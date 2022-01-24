SC declines to entertain bail of UP 'strongman' MLA Vijay Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a bail plea by Independent Uttar Pradesh MLA, Vijay Mishra, against the backdrop of the approaching Assembly polls in the state.



Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Mishra, submitted before a bench headed by Justice D..Y Chandrachud that efforts were on to prevent his client from contesting the upcoming Assembly polls. The counsel representing the Uttar Pradesh government, citing his influence, submitted that the cases against the petitioner could not proceed.



After hearing the arguments, the bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, said this was not a case for granting bail to the petitioner.



"We are not inclined to entertain the bail," it said, but added that the petitioner would be at liberty to file for bail after recording of evidence in the matter.



Mishra has been a four-time legislator from Uttar Pradesh and faced over dozens of cases including those related to land grabbing and extortion but claims these cases were politically motivated. Mishra, who is currently represents Gyanpur assembly seat in Bhadohi, is currently lodged in Agra Central jail.



