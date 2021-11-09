SC collegium recommends Madras HC Chief Justice's transfer to Meghalaya

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has recommended the transfer of Madras High Court's Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya High Court.



A statement uploaded on the top court's website said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 16th September, 2021 has recommended transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice, Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court."



Justice Banerjee, who hails from the Calcutta High Court, had enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practiced mainly before the Calcutta High Court. In 2006, he was appointed permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court and appointed Chief Justice of Madras High Court in January 2021.



