SC collegium recommends advocate Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi HC judge

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has recommended the appointment of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court.



A statement on top court's website said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 11th November, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of Saurabh Kirpal, Advocate, as Judge in the Delhi High Court".



The Supreme Court collegium had thrice deferred Kirpal's elevation in the past. He was recently conferred senior advocate gown. In an interview last year, Kirpal, who is a gay, had claimed that he believes his sexual orientation is probably the reason the collegium had not taken a decision on his elevation.



In another statement, the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 11th November, 2021 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of following four advocates as Judges in Delhi High Court: 1. Tara Vitasta Ganju, 2. Anish Dayal, 3. Amit Sharma, and 4. Mini Pushkarna.



The top court collegium also approved an advocate, K. Manmadha Rao, and a judicial officer, B.S. Banumathi, as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.



In another statement, the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 11th November, 2021 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of Sachin Singh Rajput, advocate, as judge in Chhattisgarh High Court".



