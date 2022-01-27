SC asks Nitesh Rane to surrender, grants 10-day protection from arrest

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane, the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, to surrender before the trial court and seek regular bail in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged against him in Sindhudurg district last month and also granted him ten days protection from arrest.



Hearing the special leave petition filed by Rane challenging the Bombay Bombay High Court's order refusing pre-arrest bail to him, a bench of Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A.S. Bopanna disposed of the plea accordingly.



Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra appeared for Rane and Senior Advocate Dr A.M. Singhvi appeared on behalf of the Maharashtra government.



Two days ago, in the last hearing, Rohatgi had mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before the bench, submitting that the matter is a result of political rivalry. Rane has challenged the January 17 order of the Bombay High Court, declining to entertain his plea seeking anticipatory bail, before the top court.



The matter is connected with a road rage incident, which occurred in December last year. The complainant alleged that his motorcycle was hit by a car without a number plate and claimed he heard one of the occupants say "should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane".



The Maharashtra Police had given an oral assurance before the high court that Rane would not be arrested till Monday. However, Nitish claimed the case was registered to stop him from participating in the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.



--IANS

jw/skp/