Sayantani Ghosh completes one year in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who plays Daljeet Bagga in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', has completed a year in the light-hearted family show.



Talking about her journey as Daljeet on the show, Sayantani said, "I still remember I was at home in Kolkata on a Christmas break when I got the call to play Daljeet… I got to be a part of Sony SAB for the first time in a light-hearted comedy genre and also play a Punjabi girl, which I've never done before, so it was a no-brainer for me and I jumped at the opportunity."



She recalled receiving an award for 'The Most Popular Face' last week, so she is very grateful that the fans connected with Daljeet and showed her so much love.



"My entire journey has been absolutely great, and I've juggled between two contrasting emotions - getting married in real life and being the happiest that I have ever been, as well as playing a distressed mother in reel life. It was challenging yet a gratifying experience for me as an actor."



Sayantani further talks about her character Daljeet: "What makes Daljeet so special is that she wears her heart on her sleeves and speaks her mind. She is a strong independent woman who brilliantly managed being a single mother and a career-oriented woman at the same time."



"It was beautiful to see that when life gave her a second chance with love, she took it with a stride, and the fans really loved Daljeet and Rajeev's pair and called them Daljeev."



'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' airs on Sony SAB.



--IANS

dc/kr