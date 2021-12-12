Say goodbye to product guess Games, Lakmé introduces Skin Pro Tool

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANSlife) If you are not a skincare enthusiast and only have a basic knowledge of skincare, it becomes difficult to choose the right product for your skin type.







Unless you understand your skin type and use appropriate treatment, you may see an unfavourable results. To transform your approach to skincare, try the new Lakmé Skin Pro Tool A cutting-edge AI-based platform built with data from over 30 million faces, it analyses skin in real-time and helps with a special curation of skincare products and tips uniquely tailored for everyone.



Sairam Subramanian, General Manager, Lakme said: "We at Lakmé are constantly looking to innovate and offer a wide range of high performance and world-class cosmetics and skincare products. With the launch of the new Skin Pro Tool, we further bolster our efforts to leverage international cosmetic technology in order to address the Indian woman's needs and find a skincare companion."



The newly launched tool works across skin textures, tones and types and recognises concerns such as signs of ageing, pigmentation, dryness, and then proceeds with recommendations and tips basis the analysis.



In four simple steps, the Tool will analyse your skin and curate exclusive product recommendations for your concerns:



Step 1: Open the Lakmé Skin Pro Tool section on the brand's India website.



Step 2: Let the tool auto-capture your selfie; make sure you are in good lighting



Step 3: Give it a few seconds for the technology to work its magic and



Step 4: Find your unique skin analysis replete with custom product recommendations for you, it's as easy as that!



Try the tool and chances are you will say goodbye to product guess games and hello to custom skincare recommendations!



