Savin Communication, India's first PR-Tech company, talks about effective tools to level up festive outreach (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) As the world is witnessing a revolution in the communication industry, several tools and techniques have emerged that assist brands to drive their brand recall among the audience using creative branding methods, communication campaigns and effective PR strategies.



The festive season is the time to prioritise public relations and branding approaches over anything else. The coming months are known to be the cornerstone for brands and business owners for effective market positioning as their respective target audiences utilise this time to scout and connect with new names in the market.



Therefore, it brings the perfect and unique opportunity to boost business' brand awareness.



Catering to this revolution, Savin Communication, India's first PR-Tech company, has shared the most effective PR tools that all brands could deploy this festive season and level up their festive outreach to establish a beneficial foothold in the industry.



* The PR Tree, a PR intelligence platform



Automating the process of public relations, The PR Tree has revolutionised the industry with the concept of self-help PR.



Entrepreneurs, businesses and brands can now log in to www.theprtree.com, select premium publications and get published within a few clicks.



The platform also offers 24x7 professional guidance and consultation. The team works on the principle to convey experiences that educate, thoughts that move, and the effect that affects!



* SMART PR



Built on the ethos of bringing refreshing and measurable advancement in the public relations industry, Savin Communication introduced the concept of SMART PR. It is capable of selecting the right media publications, tracking the right audience and delivering the right message through innovative content.



It enables brands and business owners to undertake such PR activities that are result-oriented and drives the need for guaranteed and measurable outcomes in a quick turnaround time.



* Programmatic PR, A window to the future



Programmatic PR is an advanced version of SMART PR that utilises Artificial Intelligence and clever data algorithms to yield measurable and targeted outcomes. Incorporating Programmatic PR, brands can measure their media outreach through aspects like viewership, social media, association with High Domain Authority Publications, Backlinking. This framework promotes transparency, better ideation, control over quality, and convenience for both the brands and their audiences.



* Result-oriented investment



In public relations, result-oriented investment is the objective-driven investment that assists the brand in reaping the maximum growth from its efforts. The idea is to execute a targeted approach to attain smart, measurable and sustainable results. Since the industry realised that Digital PR is difficult to measure, Savin Communication brought forth the concept of result-oriented investment that uses measuring tools like HDA, Spam Score, and Backlinking to evaluate the effectiveness of the efforts of your deployed PR methods.



In a nutshell, the time of festivities is one of the best resources that brands can utilise, not just in terms of reaping profits and revenue, but also in promoting a strong and positive brand image.



--IANS

san/arm