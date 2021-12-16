Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes against Houthi military targets

Sanaa, Dec 16 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition announced that it has launched airstrikes on Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Yemen's capital.



The coalition warned residents in Sanaa not to get close to the targeted sites and claimed that the airstrikes conform to international laws, reports Xinhua news agency.



The coalition regularly attacks Houthi military targets to deter the militia from launching drone and missile attacks against various cities in Saudi Arabia, mainly border areas.



Yemen has been mired in a civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.



The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.



