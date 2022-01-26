Saudi-led airstrikes hit military camp in Yemen's Houthi-held capital

Sanaa, Jan 26 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has launched multiple airstrikes on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.



On Tuesday midnight, it was the second consecutive day of airstrikes by the coalition that hit the al-Siyanah maintenance camp in central Sanaa, Xinhua news agency reported citing al-Masirah TV.



The explosions smashed windows of nearby houses and sent a fire which could be seen from downtown.



The airstrikes came after the militia claimed responsibility for explosive-laden drones and ballistic missile attacks on sites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Monday morning.



This was the second of such cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE claimed by the Houthi militia in nearly a week.



