Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthis-controlled military camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media

Sanaa, Nov 12 (IANS) Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in and around Yemen's capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.



The airstrikes hit the camps of Alsoyanah, Alhafa, and Raymat Hameed early Thursday morning, the television said without providing further details.



According to the residents, a series of powerful explosions were heard following the airstrikes.



The airstrikes came hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching three ballistic missiles at a Saudi military base in the kingdom's southern region of Asir. Riyadh alleged all missiles had been intercepted and destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.



