Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi targets in Sanaa

Sanaa, Dec 24 (IANS) Overnight airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a military camp and destroyed a bridge in Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa.



The warplanes on Wednesday midnight launched three airstrikes on the Central Security Camp and another airstrike on a nearby bridge linking public roads, Xinhua news agency quoted the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying in a report on Thursday.



The camp and nearby bridge are located in the al-Sabeen neighbourhood in the southern part of Sanaa.



Explosions were heard in the camp and residents in the neighborhood said windows of their houses smashed.



The residents also told Xinhua that the traffic movement stopped on four main roads after the destruction of the al-Sabeen bridge.



Meanwhile, the coalition said in a statement reported by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that it targeted weapons depots in the camp.



"The airstrikes came in immediate response after the coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi city of Jazan."



The coalition statement however, did not mention the airstrike on the bridge as claimed by the Houthi group.



The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks against Saudi cities.



In February, the rebel group began a major offensive against the coalition-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.



--IANS

ksk/