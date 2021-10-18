Saudi Arabia eases Covid precautionary measures

Riyadh, Oct 18 (IANS) Saudi Arabia has started easing precautionary measures against Covid-19 as the country has witnessed a reduction in fresh cases.



The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the operation of all airports at full capacity, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Meanwhile, the kingdom will continue to monitor the immunisation status of travellers, reports Xinhua news agency.



Last week, the Saudi interior minister announced the new decisions to ease preventive measures, based on the easing of Covid-19 spread, with the reporting of less than 100 daily new infections.



From Sunday, wearing masks is no longer obligatory in open-air places.



The decisions also include cancelling social distancing rules and allowing full capacity in gatherings, public places, transportations, restaurants, and cinemas.



The Saudi Health Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and decide if there is a need to tighten preventive measures in case of an increase in hospitalised Covid-19 cases, including patients in the ICU.



Saudi health authorities have been attributing the reduction of new coronavirus cases to the nationwide vaccination campaign and steps to limit the spread of the virus.



