'Satyamev Jayate 2' director Milap Zaveri wants John Abraham in all his films!

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) 'Satyamev Jayate 2' director Milap Zaveri opens up on casting John Abraham for his movie and he was all praise for John on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.



John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, and director Milap Zaveri came to promote their movie.



While talking about the film host Kapil Sharma asked Milap whether John was already confirmed for the role in 'Satyamev Jayate 2'. The director said that he wants him to star in each of his films.



"Sir, if it was up to me, I wish John to star in every film of mine. I frequently tell John that when he'll turn 90 even then he'll pick up something, destroy something, tear up something. But yes, looking at John I think, according to me John Abraham can do anything," he said.



The director continued: "John used to tell me 'Milap how can I tear up this tyre?' So, I said 'John, looking at you the tyre fears you! The tire would tear up by itself looking at your muscles! You can easily tear it up'."



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



